The Toronto Blue Jays have signed international free agent pitching prospect Eric Pardinho to a $1.4 million deal according to MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez.

Pardhino, from Brazil, is number five on MLB Pipeline's top 30 international prospects. 

The 16-year-old is said to have a fastball as high as 95 MPH. 

Toronto also scooped up free agent shortstop Miguel Hiraldo to a $750,000 deal, ranked No. 17 on MLB Pipeline's list. 

 