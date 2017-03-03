Drama surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers and its ownership is swirling behind the scenes.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Jeannie Buss foiled a plan by her brothers, Jim and Johnny, to remove her as the club's president and controlling owner.

Buss's attorneys were in a Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday to seek a temporary restraining order that would prevent an attempt by her brothers to hold a meeting to elect a new board of directors without her present. The Buss family trust that has owned the team since the death of patriarch Jerry Buss in 2013 can elect three of five board members.

The brothers cancelled plans for the meeting upon the motion for a restraining order.

“This is no doubt the beginning and not the end of the game-playing,” Adam Streisand, Jeannie Buss's attorney, told the paper. “They don’t have a legal leg to stand on. This is a legal strategy doomed for failure.”'

Jim Buss was fired as the team's vice-president of basketball operations last month as the team made sweeping changes that saw Magic Johnson installed as the Lakers' new president.

Johnny, the eldest brother, is the head of the Lakers' corporate development.