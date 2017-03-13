Free-agent quarterback Jay Cutler has been rumoured to be a fit with the New York Jets given their unappealing options at quarterback, and it now it appears that the team has begun the process of potentially adding the veteran.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that the Jets have reached out to Cutler and that the team is "keeping tabs on him".

The #Jets have been in touch with QB Jay Cutler, source said, & are keeping tabs on him. Expect a visit as they explore their options at QB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2017

Cutler, 33, was released by the Chicago Bears last Thursday in relation to the club adding Mike Glennon in free agency to presumably take over their reigns at QB..

Cutler would almost surely become New York's starter even though it does own the sixth overall pick in the upcoming draft and could conceivably select a passer at that slot.

Cutler spent the last eight seasons in Chicago, but only played in five games in 2016 because of injuries.