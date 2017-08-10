Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph has been arrested on suspicion of marijuana possession with intent to sell due to the large amount of marijuana found at the scene according to NBC Los Angeles.

#BREAKING: NBA player Zach Randolph arrested after altercation drew large police response to Watts, LAPD says. https://t.co/bsKS4Bu3Ms — Whit Johnson (@WhitNBCLA) August 10, 2017

Randolph and two other people were reportedly arrested at the Nickerson Gardens housing apartments in a Los Angeles suburb following what NBC LA is calling a “massive police response.”

KCRA-TV LA is reporting that Randolph attempted to flee the scene but was eventually taken into custody.

Reports indicate that police were called around 10:30 when an officer requested help controlling a large crowd. Several police cars sustained damage with slashed tires or broken windows. Responding officers took over two hours to clear the scene. It is unclear what caused the situation.

The 36-year-old has spent 16 seasons in the NBA with the Portland Trailblazers, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzles and signed with the Kings in the off-season.

Last season for the Grizzlies, the two-time All-Star averaged 14.1 points per game to go along with 8.2 rebounds.

Randolph is out of jail according to FOX Sports' Deb Carson after his bail was set at $20,000.

Zach Randolph is out of jail after being arrested last night in LA on charge of possession of marijuana with the intent to sell. #NBA #Kings — Deb Carson (@DebCarson) August 10, 2017

Neither Randolph, nor the Kings have commented on the situation publicly.