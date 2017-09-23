According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski the New York Knicks have agreed to trade Carmelo Anthony to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and a 2018 second-round pick.

New York has agreed to a deal to send Carmelo Anthony to OKC for Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and a draft pick, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 23, 2017

Rumours have circulated for months as to whether Anthony would be traded from the New York Knicks and now it looks like he's headed to the Western Conference to join reigning MVP Russell Westbrook and Paul George.

The 33-year-old forward has spent the last seven seasons in New York where he averaged 24.7 points per game and lead the team to three playoff appearances, the latest coming in 2012-13.

Anthony was drafted in the first round (3rd overall) by the Denver Nuggets where he played for eight seasons.

In 2009 the Nuggets finished second in the West behind the Los Angeles Lakers. They would get eliminated in the conference finals losing 4-2. To date it marks the furthest Anthony has gone in the NBA playoffs.