The New York Knicks will sign former Toronto Raptors point guard Jarrett Jack to a one-year deal according to the New York Post.

The deal is expected to be non-guaranteed.

Jack played in only two games last season with the New Orleans Pelicans, averaging 3.0 points per game and 2.5 assists.

Jack was with the Raptors for the 2009-10 season before being dealt to the New Orleans Hornets after just 13 games into the following season.

For his career, Jack has averaged 11.0 points per game to go along with 4.5 assists.

Jack joins an already crowded backcourt in New York. The Knicks took guard Frank Ntilikina with their first-round pick, in addition to signing free agent Ramon Sessions and bringing back restricted free agent guard Ron Baker.

The Knicks finished 31-51 last year, missing the playoffs for the fourth straight season.