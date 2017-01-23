With Stefan Struve’s injury forcing his fight with Junior dos Santos off the top of the card, the bout between Derrick Lewis and Travis Browne will move from UFC 208 and now headline UFC Fight Night Halifax, according to a report from Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports.

Browne comes into the bout on a two fight losing streak after falling to Fabricio Werdum at UFC 203 and prior to that to Cain Velasquez at UFC 200. His last victory was a third round TKO win over Matt Mitrione at Fight Night Boston.

Lewis is on a five fight winning streak, with his most recent win a fourth round TKO of Shamil Abdurakhimovin the main event of Fight Night Albany.

UFC Halifax takes place on February 19th at Scotiabank Centre, the promotion has not announced a change to the main event or confirmed that the Lewis v. Browne will be moving from UFC 208.