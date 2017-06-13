As the super fight between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and current UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor gets closer to reality, there may finally be a date to circle in your calendar.

ESPN is reporting that Mayweather Promotions will request an August 26th date from the Nevada State Athletic Commission and there are multiple reports that they have reserved the MGM Grand for the fight.

A deal for the fight has yet to be finalized, though UFC president Dana White announced in May that the promotion had agreed to terms with McGregor for his side of the fight.

McGregor confirmed the agreement.

“It is an honor to sign this record breaking deal alongside my partners Zuffa LLC, The Ultimate Fighting Championship and Paradigm Sports Management,” McGregor said through TheMacLife.com