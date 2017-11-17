The NFL is investigating Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston over the alleged assault of an Uber driver in 2016, BuzzFeed reports.

The driver told BuzzFeed that the incident took place in Scottsdale, AZ in the early hours March 13, where Winston was for Kurt Warner's charity flag football tournament.

After allegedly shouting homophobic slurs at pedestrians, Winston “reached over and he just grabbed my crotch,” the driver - named as Kate, as she did not want to be identified - told the news service.

“I mean he's an NFL quarterback and I’m 5 ft 6," she said. "I’m not prepared for that. So I completely froze."

Lisa Friel, the NFL's special counsel for investigations, sent the driver a letter on Thursday.

“The League has been informed that you may have been the victim of such a violation perpetrated by Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Jameis Winston," the letter read. "The league takes allegations of this nature very seriously and has opened an investigation into this matter."

Winston's agent, Russ Spielman, vehemently denied the allegations.

"We categorically deny this allegation," Spielman told BuzzFeed. "It is our understanding the uber driver was unable to identify the specific individual who allegedly touched this driver inappropriately. The only reason his name is being dragged in to this is that his uber account was used to call the ride."

The driver says she is not looking for money, but to simply tell the truth.

“I have been empowered by my sisters who have forged this path by speaking up, and I must do my part to make it a little more well traveled,” the driver said. “If I’m silent, I fear that further harm will come to other women, if it hasn’t already.”