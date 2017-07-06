Canadian centre Kelly Olynyk has agreed to sign a four-year, $50 million-plus deal with the Miami Heat, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski says Olynyk's agent, Greg Lawrence, confirmed the signing. The deal includes a player option in the fourth year.

The 26-year-old became a free agent on Tuesday after his former team, the Boston Celtics, renounced their rights to the seven footer following the signing of Gordon Hayward.

Last season, Olynyk averaged 9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 75 games.

Olynyk’s season might be best remembered for his performance in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals against the Washington Wizards. He had a playoff career-high 24 points – including 14 in the fourth quarter – off the bench to help send the Boston Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The native of Toronto has played his entire four-year career in Boston. The Dallas Mavericks selected the Gonzaga product 13th overall in the 2013 Draft, but quickly traded him to Boston.

The Heat also agreed to re-sign veteran James Johnson to a four-year pact, according to Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski adds the Heat are looking to move Josh McRoberts to the Mavericks in an effort to clear cap space.