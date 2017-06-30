What interest level is there in Orr?

Free agent linebacker Zach Orr will visit at least three teams, according to a report from ESPN.

Orr’s agent told ESPN after his visit with the Detroit Lions, he will visit a second, unnamed team before finishing with a visit to the New York Jets.

ESPN earlier reported that eight teams have reached out to Orr as the 25-year-old plans a comeback after retiring in January.

Orr retired after three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens when a CAT scan showed an irregularity with his first cervical vertebrae, putting him at an increased risk of paralysis and even a fatality, according to the ESPN report.

Orr has since received additional medical opinions on his condition, according to ESPN.

Orr had a breakout 2016 season, finishing with 132 tackles and three interceptions.