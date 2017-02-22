The Indiana Pacers could be preparing for life without their superstar.

The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the team is assessing the trade market for Paul George.

George, 26, is in the third year of a five-year, $91.5 million pact, but the final year of the deal is a player option, meaning the four-time All-Star can become a free agent following the 2017-18 season. A native of the Los Angeles suburb of Palmdale, California, returning to play for his hometown Lakers could be enticing for George.

If the Pacers were to move on from George, management would presumably build their team around the emerging Myles Turner.

The Boston Celtics - also engaged in talks with the Chicago Bulls over Jimmy Butler - are said to be interested in George's services.

Looking to move George is not the only course the team is charting ahead of Thursday's deadline. The Pacers remain interest in accruing talent to surround George with and help pursuade him to sign a long-term extension.

The Pacers (29-28) currently hold down the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. They return from the All-Star break on Friday, home to the Memphis Grizzlies.