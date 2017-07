The Golden State Warriors and Zaza Pachulia have agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal according to Sam Amick of Sports Illustrated.

Zaza Pachulia back to the Warriors on a one-year, $3.5 million deal — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 7, 2017

The centre won his first NBA championship last year with the Warriors. During the regular season, he averaged 6.1 points per game and 5.9 rebounds.

The 2017-18 season will be his 15th in the NBA.