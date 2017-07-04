1h ago
Report: Patterson leaves Raptors for Thunder
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Raptors have lost free agent power forward Patrick Patterson to the Oklahoma City Thunder on a three-year, $16.4 million contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The deal includes a player option in the third year.
The 28-year-old averaged 6.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 65 games with the Raptors in 2016-17, his fourth year with the team. He struggled in the playoffs, averaging just 3.4 points per game.
Toronto acquired Patterson from the Sacramento Kings as part of the Rudy Gay trade in December 2013.
TSN Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg says he thought the Kentucky product might have got $16.4 million annually coming into last season, but a down year plus a cooling market caused him to take less.