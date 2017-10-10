New Orleans Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo underwent surgery Tuesday for a sports hernia injury and will miss four-to six weeks, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical. He incurred the injury in the Pelicans' preseason game last Friday. The timeline for the injury would see Rondo miss at least the first month of the Pelicans' season which opens on Oct. 18 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Rondo, 31, is entering his 11th NBA season since being selected in the first round of the 2004 draft. New Orleans is the fifth team that he has played for in his career.

Rondo, who has mostly played the point guard position in his career, will more than likely see a reduced role in New Orleans comparated to what he's been use to in his career, with the Pelicans re-signing fellow point man, Jrue Holiday, to a lucrative deal this past summer. Rondo is only signed through this season.

The Kentucky product rose to prominence with the Boston Celtics, who he spent nearly the first nine seasons of his career with. He helped the club win the 2008 NBA title, and was named an All-Star four consecutive times (2009-13). He holds career averages of 10.7 points and 8.5 assists.