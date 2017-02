Jahlil Okafor could be headed for a change of scenery.

USA Today's Sam Amick reports the Philadelphia 76ers are in discussions with the Pelicans that would see the 21-year-old centre traded to New Orleans.

Sixers & Pelicans in talks about sending Jahlil Okafor to New Orleans. Philly pushing for NO 1st rounder. Story coming at @USATODAYsports — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 6, 2017

The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears reports the deal could also include centre Alex Ajinca.

The Sixers are in deep talks to send forward-center Jahlil Okafor to the Pelicans, a source told @theundefeated.... https://t.co/YVWSJbCcNJ — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) February 6, 2017

Named to the All-Rookie Team a season ago, Okafor has regressed this season as a sophomore. Seeing his minutes cut from 30.0 to 23.1 a night and coming off the bench behind Joel Embiid, Okafor's field-goal attempts are down to 9.4 a night from 14.7 a season ago.

A native of Fort Smith, Arkansas, Okafor is averaging 11.4 points on .513 shooting and 4.8 rebounds a night.