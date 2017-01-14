The Oakland Raiders are starting the paperwork on a move to Sin City.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Raiders will file relocation papers to move to Las Vegas, which will leave them a vote of the owners away from moving cities.

Sources: #Raiders WILL file relocation papers to move from Oakland to Las Vegas. Pending a vote of the owners, the @NFL enters a new world. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 14, 2017

The Raiders and the city Oakland have failed to make progress on a new stadium deal to move the team from the Oakland Coliseum.

The Raiders relocated from Los Angeles to Oakland in 1994. The franchise launched in Oakland in 1960 and move to L.A. in 1982.

Last season, the Raiders took their own bid to move to Los Angeles to the NFL owners, but the owners chose the proposal of the now-Los Angeles Rams, instead, and allowed the San Diego Chargers the right to move after one season.

The Chargers announced their relocation to Los Angeles on Thursday.