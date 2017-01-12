With the San Diego Chargers move to Los Angeles confirmed, let's take a look at other franchise relocations in the four major North American sports.

National Hockey League

Atlanta Flames to Calgary - 1980

After an eight-year run in the NHL which included a string of five consecutive first-round playoff exits, a group of Calgary entrepreneurs bought the team and moved them to Calgary. The Calgary Flames became the seventh Canadian team at the time in the NHL.

Colorado Rockies to New Jersey - 1982

The Rockies were only around for six seasons, making the postseason once, despite finishing with 19-40-21 record. Don Cherry coached the team during the 1979-80 season, his last stop as a NHL bench boss. Due to a lack of revenue and attendance the team became the New Jersey Devils in 1982 and won the Stanley Cup 13 years later.

Minnesota North Stars to Dallas - 1993

The Minnesota North Stars were arguably the most successful NHL franchise to relocate. Their 26-year existence included two Stanley Cup final appearances, losing to the New York Islanders in 1981 and Pittsburgh Penguins in 1991. With the team struggling financially, the franchise relocated to Dallas in 1993. In 1999, Brett Hull and the Stars celebrated their first Cup victory in franchise history. Minnesota got a team back in 2000 when the Wild joined the league as an expansion franchise.

Quebec Nordiques to Colorado - 1995

Quebec Nordiques fans know all too well the heartbreak of losing a team on the verge of a championship. In their 16th and final season in 1994-95 (the season only had 48 games due to a lockout), Quebec finished first overall in the Northeast Division, but fell in the opening round of the playoffs to New York Rangers. Due to financial troubles, the Nordiques moved to Colorado after the season. The Avalanche won the Stanley Cup in 1996, becoming the first team in league history to win the championship a year after relocating.

Winnipeg Jets to Phoenix - 1996

Another team who struggled to make money, the Winnipeg Jets moved from the WHL to the NHL in 1979. During their 17-year stretch they failed to make it out of the second round of the playoffs. Despite the team having a solid following, the declining Canadian dollar proved too much for the franchise and they were forced to move to Phoenix in 1996.

Hartford Whalers to Carolina - 1997

The Whalers were another WHL team that didn't survive in the NHL. After 18 seasons of limited success, the franchise moved to Raleigh in 1997 and became the Hurricanes. They made the final five years later before finally capturing the Stanley Cup in 2006.

Atlanta Thrashers to Winnipeg - 2011

Winnipeg got their beloved Jets back in 2011. After a failed attempt to make it work in Atlanta (the Thrashers made the playoffs once in 11 seasons), the league relocated back to Winnipeg to a fan base that was craving too see hockey again.

National Football League

Oakland Raiders to Los Angeles in 1982 and back again in 1995

The Oakland Raiders didn't have a losing season in the 1970s and won Super Bowls in 1976 and 1980. Despite all the success, owner Al Davis wanted higher profit and a more modern stadium. After much opposition, Davis finally got his wish and moved the team to Los Angeles in 1982. The Raiders won another title in their second season in LA. The Raiders would make the playoffs five of the next 11 seasons after their Super Bowl triumph in 1982. Davis decided to move the team back to Oakland in 1995, partly due to the fact he got his wish for stadium renovations at the Oakland Coliseum. Also in 1995, LA's other team, the Rams, packed up their bags and left for St. Louis after a 48-year stint in the City of Angels.

Cleveland Browns to Baltimore - 1996

Fans in Cleveland weren't happy about this one. After failing to secure the funds for a new stadium, Browns owner Art Modell shocked and angered many by announcing he was moving the franchise to Baltimore. Fans were outraged and protested the decision, resulting in the league bringing the Browns back to Cleveland with a new stadium dubbed FirstEnergy Stadium in 1999.

Other Relocations

Baltimore Colts to Indianapolis in 1984

St. Louis Cardinals to Phoenix in 1988

Houston Oilers to Tennessee in 1997

St. Louis Rams to Los Angeles in 2016

San Diego Chargers to Los Angeles in 2017

National Basketball League

Vancouver Grizzlies to Memphis - 2001

Along with the Toronto Raptors, the Vancouver Grizzlies joined the NBA as an expansion team in 1995. It didn't work out. Over six seasons, the Grizzlies reached 20 wins or better just twice and never sniffed the playoffs. The team was losing money at a rapid rate every year and there wasn't much interest from the community. The team had no choice but to relocate to Memphis in 2001 where the team has been ever since.

Other Relocations

San Diego Clippers to Los Angeles in 1984

Kansas City Kings to Sacramento in 1985

Charlotte Hornets to New Orleans in 2002

Seattle SuperSonics to Oklahoma City in 2008

Major League Baseball

Montreal Expos to Washington - 2005

Many fans blame the 1994 mid-season strike as the reason why the Expos never survived in Montreal. They may be right. Montreal was the best team in baseball, posting a 74-40 record until the MLB went on strike on Aug 11, 1994. After the strike, the team fell off in success as well as profitability. Attendance plummeted, leaving the Expos unable to pay for a new stadium. The team even played some of its home games in Puerto Rico over their final two seasons in the league. The Expos moved to Washington and become the Nationals in 2005.