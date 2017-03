Milos Raonic has pulled out of this week's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California with a hamstring injury, according to Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times.

#4 Milos Raonic, who played the (lopsided and overshadowed) men's final in IW last year, withdraws from #BNPPO17 with hamstring issue. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) March 7, 2017

Last week, the 26-year-old Canadian pulled out of the Delray Beach Open final against Jack Sock with the same injury.

Raonic made the final of the 2016 Indian Wells tournament, losing to Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

Raonic is currently ranked fourth in the world.