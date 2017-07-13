The Toronto Raptors could be looking for veteran help in Salt Lake City.

The Salt Lake City Tribune's Tony Jones says the team has contacted the Utah Jazz over Boris Diaw.

The Toronto Raptors have reached out to the Jazz concerning Boris Diaw, sources tell The Salt Lake Tribune — Tony Jones (@tribjazz) July 13, 2017

A native of Cormeilles-en-Parisis, France, the 36-year-old Diaw is heading into his 17th National Basketball Association season.

Diaw appeared in 73 games last season for the Jazz, his first with the team, averaging 4.6 points and 2.2 boards in 17.6 minutes a night.

Originally taken with the 21st overall selection in the 2001 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks, Diaw has also spent time with the Phoenix Suns, Charlotte Bobcats and San Antonio Spurs. He won a title with Gregg Popovich's team in 2014.

His best season statistically came in 2008-2009 as a member of the Bobcats when he averaged 15.1 points and 5.9 rebounds.