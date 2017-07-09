The Toronto Raptors have traded forward DeMarre Carroll, a 2018 lottery-protected first-round and second-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for centre Justin Hamilton according to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

He adds that the transaction is a salary dump being used to shed the 30 million in salary that is still owed to Carroll over the next two seasons.

Currently, the Nets don't have the salary-cap space needed to complete the trade, according to Wojnarowski. Their cap room is tied up until the Washington Wizards officially match the $106 million offer sheet for Otto Porter Jr. that Brooklyn offered to the restricted free agent.

A journeyman, Carroll had played for five other NBA teams before landing with Toronto.

Expectations were high for the 2009 first-round pick after he joined the Raptors on a four-year, $60 million deal in the 2015 offseason. But Carroll battled injuries often in his time with the club, playing in 98 games out of a possible 164 the past two seasons. The 30-year-old averaged 9.4 points and 4.1 rebounds during this stretch.

Hamilton, 27, was selected in the second round of the 2012 draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. He never played a game for the 76ers, instead splitting his three seasons in the league — he did not play during the 2015-16 season — with the Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves in addition to the Nets. He holds career averages of 6.1 points and 3.6 rebounds.

