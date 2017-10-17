Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie is back with the New York Giants, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports his suspension is over and he's set to rejoin the team.

The Giants suspended Rodger-Cromartie last week after the veteran cornerback walked out of the team's facilities before practice. Giants head coach Ben McAdoo had told Rodger-Cromartie he would not be active for the team's Week 6 matchup against the Denver Broncos, which turned out to be the Giants' first win of the season, because of his actions in New York's game against the Los Angeles Chargers the week before, spurning Rodgers-Cromartie to walk out.

Rodgers-Cromartie is in his fourth season with the Giants. The 31-year-old had 16 tackles and a half sack in the first five games of the season.