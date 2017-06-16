Cristiano Ronaldo may want out of Real Madrid according to a report from Sky Sports.

Ronaldo has recently become involved in tax fraud controversy, with allegations that he defrauded the Spanish government of approximately £12.8 million. The issue reportedly centres on failing to disclose income obtained from image rights he earned from 2011 to 2014.

According to a report from Portuguese soccer outlet A Bola, Ronaldo feels he is being unfairly targeted by the Spanish government. This has led him to reconsider playing in Spain. TSN's Kristian Jack said that sources very close to Ronaldo seem to be indicating that these rumours are true.

Ronaldo's camp has denied any wrongdoing. Earlier this week, Real Madrid issued a statement saying "we understand [Ronaldo] has acted in accordance with the legality regarding the fulfilment of his fiscal obligations."

Meanwhile, Ronaldo appeared to respond to the allegations on Instagram, writing "Sometimes the best answer it's to be quiet," below a picture with a finger pressed against his lips.

There have been varying reports of the severity of Ronaldo's desire to leave his current team. Some say Ronaldo's decision has already been made and is "irreversible." Some even go as far as saying that Ronaldo thinks Real Madrid has not done enough to support him throughout the ordeal.

Whether or not Ronaldo will get a transfer remains to be seen, but he reportedly has his eyes on Premier League team Manchester United, where he played from 2003 to 2009. Paris St-Germain is also reported to be an option.

The Portuguese star has enjoyed great success with Real Madrid, winning three Champions League titles in four years.