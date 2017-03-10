Saints willing to improve defence with Cooks trade

The New England Patriots have acquired wide receiver Brandin Cooks from the New Orleans Saints, ESPN's Dianna Russini reports.

According to Russini, the Patriots are sending their first and third-round picks to the Saints and will receive the Saints' fourth-round pick back in the trade.

TRADE! The Patriots have traded their #32 & 3rd #103 pick to the Saints for wide receiver Brandin Cooks & their 4th #118 pick per sources — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 11, 2017

Cooks, 23, posted 78 receptions for a team-high 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns.

The 2014 first-round pick has 215 receptions for 2,861 yards and 20 touchdowns for his career.

The Saints will move forward with Michael Thomas and Willie Snead as their top two wide receivers.

Cooks is set to become a free agent after the 2017 season.