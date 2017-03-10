36m ago
Report: Saints trade WR Cooks to Patriots
TSN.ca Staff
Saints willing to improve defence with Cooks trade
The New England Patriots have acquired wide receiver Brandin Cooks from the New Orleans Saints, ESPN's Dianna Russini reports.
According to Russini, the Patriots are sending their first and third-round picks to the Saints and will receive the Saints' fourth-round pick back in the trade.
Cooks, 23, posted 78 receptions for a team-high 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns.
The 2014 first-round pick has 215 receptions for 2,861 yards and 20 touchdowns for his career.
The Saints will move forward with Michael Thomas and Willie Snead as their top two wide receivers.
Cooks is set to become a free agent after the 2017 season.