All the speculation Antonio Brown could be on the outs in Pittsburgh may soon be put to rest. According to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Steelers and Brown's reps are making significant progress toward a big money extension.

Rapoport adds the goal is for the extension to be signed before March 9, the start of the new league year.

Speculation that Brown may not be long in Pittsburgh after the wide receiver filmed the Steelers' locker room scene on Facebook Live after their divisional round win over the Kansas City Chiefs this season. The video captured Steelers' head coach Mike Tomlin using profanity while making a speech.

Brown's on-the-field work far outweighs any concern however. The 28-year-old finished with 106 receptions for 1,284 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. For his career, the former sixth-rounder has 632 receptions for 8,377 yards and 50 touchdowns.