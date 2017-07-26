Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Sammie Coates could be out for the start of training camp after undergoing a knee scope last week, ESPN reports.

Coates suffered the knee injury in off-season training and is a candidate for the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, according the ESPN report.

The 2015 third round draft pick finishes last year with 21 receptions for 435 yards and two touchdowns. Coates got off to a strong start in his sophomore year before being slowed by injuries.