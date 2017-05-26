Report: Tigers to sell if under .500 after June

The Detroit Tigers are two games under .500 and 4 and a half games back of the Minnesota Twins at 22-24.

According to a MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the team plans to be sellers if they cannot rise above the .500 mark by the end of June.

If #Tigers are still under .500 by end of June, sources say they'll revert to stance from November: All veterans will be available in trade. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) May 26, 2017

Morosi reports the Tigers will revert back to their November mindset, when all veterans were available for trades.

The Tigers are 4-6 in their past 10 games and enter a weekend series against the 20-25 Chicago White Sox.

Detroit has six players over the age of 32 on their roster including first baseman Miguel Cabrera, second baseman Ian Kinsler, starting pitcher Justin Verlander and designated hitter Victor Martinez. Relievers Anibal Sanchez and Francisco Rodriguez are also over the age of 32.

The average age of the 40-man roster is currently 27.9 years old.