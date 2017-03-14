The New Orleans Saints traded wide receiver Brandin Cooks and a fourth-round pick to the New England Patriots on Friday for first and third-round picks.

According to NBC's ProFootballTalk, the Saints had deals on the table from both the Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles, but chose the Patriots offer.

Per PFT, the Titans offered to swap first-round picks and give the Saints a third-round pick for Cooks. The deal would have moved the Saints from No. 11 overall to the fifth overall slot.

Titans general manager told 104.5 The Zone Nashville on Monday that he did not offer the No. 18 overall pick in trade discussions for Cooks. The Titans own that pick from the Philadelphia Eagles, thanks to last year's trade which allowed the Eagles to select Carson Wentz second overall.

Robinson on @Midday180: No. 18 was not offered to #Saints for Brandon Cooks. @brandincooks "It never manifested itself for them with us." — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) March 13, 2017

ProFootballTalk reports the deal the Saints turned down from the Eagles would have sent safety Malcolm Jenkins as well as third and fourth-round picks to New Orleans. However, the Saints asking price from the Eagles was Jenkins and a second-round pick.

The Eagles revamped their receiving core with Torrey Smith and Alshon Jeffery in free agency and it is unclear whether the Eagles offer remained on the table after those two were signed.

The Titans, however, did not have a 1,000-yard receiver last season and have yet to sign a player at the position in free agency.