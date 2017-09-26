LeBron James is getting the band back together.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reporters that Dwyane Wade will sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers as soon as Wednesday when he clears waivers following his buyout from the Chicago Bulls.

Dwyane Wade is nearing a commitment to sign with Cleveland and could finalize decision as soon as Wednesday, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 26, 2017

A 12-time All-Star, Wade won NBA titles in 2012 and 2013 with James as members of the Miami Heat. Wade, 35, is expected to agree to a one-year, $2.3 million veteran's minimum deal.

Wade spent one season with his hometown Bulls, signing as a free agent last summer after 13 seasons and three championships with the Heat.

In 60 games with the Bulls a season ago, Wade averaged 18.3 points, 3.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds in a career-low 29.9 minutes a night on .434 shooting.

Wojnarowski reports that Wade also gave consideration to the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, as well as a return to the Heat.

Over his 14-year career, Wade has averaged 23.3 points, 5.7 assists and 4.8 boards a game.