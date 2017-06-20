It appears as if Dwyane Wade is staying in Chicago. Vincent Goodwill of CSN Chicago is reporting that Wade will pick up his player option for next season worth $24 million.

Wade had until June 27 to inform the Bulls whether he will exercise his one-year option or not. But Wade has reportedly told the Bulls he'll be back for 2017-18 regardless if the team trades Jimmy Butler or not.

Goodwill is also reporting that the Bulls are "actively" looking to trade superstar Jimmy Butler, with the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers emerging as the front-runners to land the 27-year-old.