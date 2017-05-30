It appears as though long-time Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger will be staying with the North London club, as David Ornstein of the BBC is reporting that 67-year-old has agreed to a new two-year-deal with owner Stan Kroenke.

Wenger verbally agreed new 2yr contract with Kroenke at yesterday's meeting. Will be rubber-stamped by board today & announced tomorrow #AFC — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) May 30, 2017

Wenger has been manager at Arsenal since joining the team in 1996, over his time there he has captured three Premier League titles and won the FA Cup seven times, including lifting the trophy last Saturday.

The Gunners finished outside of the top four for the first time since Wenger took the job and will not participate in Champions League for the first time since 1997-98.

His current contract was set to expire at the end of the season.

The team is expected to make an official announcement on Wednesday.