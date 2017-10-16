Must See: Tate dodges defenders and flips in for TD

Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate is expected to miss some time with an injured shoulder, reports NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.

He will likely be sidelined for a few weeks, but an MRI should tell the full story.

#Lions WR Golden Tate, who injured his shoulder Sunday, is expected to miss time, source says. Likely a few weeks. MRI will tell full story. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2017

Before leaving injured, Tate starred during almost three quarters of action Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, catching seven passes for 96 yards and a touchdown.

However, the Lions have a bye in Week 7 which should give Tate some extra time to recover and cut down on the amount of games he may have to sit out.

The Lions fell to the Saints 52-38 to move to 3-3.