Riders' Carter to play both ways vs. Stamps

Two days after getting into an altercation with defensive back Sam Williams, Duron Carter was lining up alongside him.

According to TSN's Lee Jones, Carter will start Friday night's game against the Calgary Stampeders at the cornerback position. Jones added that Carter will play both ways, but not every snap.

Chris Jones says Carter will play both ways. Not every snap but he will play a lot of football #Riders — Lee Jones (@LeeJonesCTV) October 18, 2017

Duron Carter says he's starting g at corner. Jones says they don't have a lot of options left with injuries to secondary. — Lee Jones (@LeeJonesCTV) October 18, 2017

The Riders' secondary has suffered a wealth of injuries, with defensive backs Kacy Rodgers II, Erick Dargan and Otha Foster III all out. Carter stepped in to fill the hole, wearing a green defensive jersey and lining up as a cornerback as practice got underway.

Carter also took reps on offence later in practice.

Duron Carter wearing defensive green jersey working at corner. #Riders — Lee Jones (@LeeJonesCTV) October 18, 2017

Duron Carter also has taken some reps with offence at receiver. Interesting practice. #Riders — Lee Jones (@LeeJonesCTV) October 18, 2017

Carter, 26, is the team's leading receiver this year with 72 receptions for 1,037 yards and eight touchdowns.

On Tuesday, Roughriders head coach Chris Jones downplayed Carter's fight with Williams, saying it was just part of football.