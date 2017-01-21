Riot Games is planning an international League of Legends tournament for July, according to a report from Yahoo Esports.

Ye Qiang, an employee of the game developer, confirmed the potential event in a press conference.

“We are still considering what kind of event would be the most interesting for everyone," Qiang said, as translated from Chinese by Yahoo’s Kelsey Moser. "For example, can we do a World Cup-type tournament? We hope LoL events can be more diversified, can satisfy our audience, and can give everyone a better player experience, so this is what we will target for the event this year in July. Wait and see.”

The timing of the tournament would place it in the middle of the 2017 Summer Split instead of altering the spring competition, which has been previously discussed in order to create more opportunity for international competition.

No further details, such as location or participants, was announced.

Riot currently runs two international tournaments, the Mid-Season Invitational and the League of Legends World Championship.