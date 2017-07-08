LAS VEGAS — The Houston Rockets have signed star guard James Harden to a four-year, $228 million contract extension, the richest contract in NBA history.

The Rockets said Saturday the extension will run through 2022-23 season but will not kick in until 2019. That means it will not affect their salary cap this season, so the Rockets are free to continue their roster upgrade. They added Chris Paul earlier this summer.

Rockets owner Leslie Alexander says Harden's "incredible work ethic, desire to win, and passion to be the best" make him "the perfect leader in our pursuit of another championship." Harden says "Houston is home for me."

He averaged 29.1 points and led the NBA with 11.2 assists last season.

ESPN first reported the terms of the deal.