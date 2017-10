Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been carted to the locker room with a right shoulder injury.

Aaron Rodgers has a right shoulder injury, his return is questionable. #GBvsMIN — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 15, 2017

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reports the Packers fear Rodgers has a broken collarbone and he is undergoing tests to reveal the extent of the injury.

Packers FEAR Aaron Rodgers broke collarbone. Undergoing tests to see if that was case — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) October 15, 2017

Rodgers was injured when Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr tackled him to the ground after he threw the ball away.

More details to follow.