Fresh off of a Europa League triumph on Wednesday, Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney says he's "more or less" made up his mind about his playing future.

"There's lots of offers on the table, both in England and abroad, and really that's what I have to decide on," Rooney, United's all-time goals leader, said following the team's 2-0 win over Ajax in Stockholm.

Rooney has battled injuries on and off over the season and found his playing time limited under Jose Mourinho. His 25 league appearances were the fewest of his 15-year career and his five-goal output was the lowest of his career.

The 31-year-old Liverpool native has been attached with a move to the Chinese Super League, as well as a return to boyhood club Everton.

Rooney has two years remaining on a £260,000-per-week deal.

Capped 119 times by England but left out of the latest squad by manager Gareth Southgate for upcoming friendlies with Scotland and France, Rooney says he'll finalize a decision on an upcoming holiday with his family.

"I just have to make a decision in terms of a football decision, and that's what I'll do," Rooney said. "I'll do that the next few weeks with my family while I'm away."

Rooney's 198 Premier League goals are second all-time behind Alan Shearer's 260.