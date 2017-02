Roughriders add another former Stamps player in Minter

The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed another former Calgary Stampeders player Tuesday, inking international defensive lineman Zach Minter.

Minter had six tackles and two sacks in five games for the Stampeders last season.

The 26-year-old Montana State product started his CFL career with the BC Lions in 2015, racking up 15 tackles and three sacks in 10 games.