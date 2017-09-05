The Saskatchewan Roughriders will be without running back Cameron Marshall and wide receiver Nic Demski for their rematch with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Saturday.

CTV's Lee Jones reports Marshall and Demski will miss the Banjo Bowl with Kienan LaFrance to get his first start at running back for the Roughriders.

Marshall and Demski were both sidelined in Saskatchewan's 38-24 win over the Blue Bombers over Labour Day weekend.

Through nine games with the Roughriders this season, the 25-year-old Marshall has 87 carries for 490 yards and two touchdowns.

Also through nine games, Demski has 19 receptions for 222 yards and one touchdown for the Roughriders.