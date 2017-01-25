7h ago
Roughriders sign free agent WR Carter
TSN.ca Staff
Wide receiver Duron Carter has signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, according to a report from TSN Senior Correspondent Gary Lawless.
According to Lawless, the Roughriders will make an official announcement in the coming days.
Carter, 25, was released in October by the Alouettes after a slew of disagreements with coaches and teammates. He recorded 938 yards receiving with five touchdowns in 2016 before the release.
Lawless adds that Carter has a strong relationship with Roughriders head coach and general manager Chris Jones, and also chose Saskatchewan in part for its passion for CFL.
In parts of three CFL seasons, all with the Alouettes, Carter has amassed 2,877 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.