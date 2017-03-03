After David Price consulted two renowned orthopedic doctors, the Boston Red Sox said Friday the left-hander will not need surgery or an injection in his ailing left arm.

Price travelled to Indianapolis on Thursday for consultation with Drs. James Andrews and Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who were at the NFL Combine. Price is expected to return Saturday to Boston's spring training complex in Fort Myers, Florida.

"Indy is a little chilly right now so I'm gonna head back to fort myers! My 40 time was 4.11...ill let one of you name my island," Price tweeted Friday.

Manager John Farrell said the findings represented a best-case scenario for Price, who will rest and receive treatment for the next seven to 10 days. It is uncertain when Price will resume throwing.

"A very positive exam given the concern a couple days ago," Farrell said after Boston's 9-1 win over Atlanta in Kissimmee. "The approach we're going to take with him is he'll receive medication and treatment in the next seven to 10 days. We'll re-evaluate him at that time."

Price felt discomfort in his left elbow and forearm on Wednesday, a day after a two-inning, 38-pitch simulated game. He was scratched from his first scheduled spring training start, on Sunday. Price had an MRI on Wednesday, which showed swelling and fluid near the ulnar collateral ligament.

"As we talked about him experiencing the type of forearm issue in spring training, it may be a little more intensified this year, but still, this is the spring training arm he goes through," Farrell said.

STRASBURG'S FIRST OUTING

Stephen Strasburg avoided a windup for all 23 of his pitches in a 2-1, 10-inning loss by a Washington Nationals' split squad to the St. Louis Cardinals, his first appearance of spring training.

"I'm not trying to reinvent myself, but just trying to simplify things as much as I can and be able to repeat my mechanics," Strasburg said. "I feel like as I've gotten older, for whatever reason, the windup's just been an issue as far as getting that right feeling of staying on the mound, not drifting too much toward first- or third-base side on my leg kick, and sticking the landing a little bit better."

Strasburg came up with the idea after watching Texas' Yu Darvish and Cleveland's Carlos Carrasco. He approached pitching coach Mike Maddux with the idea at the start of spring training.

NL Rookie of the Year runner-up Trea Turner had two hits, including an RBI single. Cardinals starter Michael Wacha allowed three hits in three scoreless innings.

ELSEWHERE AROUND THE GRAPEFRUIT AND CACTUS LEAGUES

PIRATES 5, ORIOLES 2

Baltimore's Wade Miley gave up four runs — three earned — and five hits in one inning, leaving after Elias Diaz's liner hit off his left forearm and ribcage.

Pittsburgh starter Gerrit Cole allowed two hits in two scoreless innings, and Tyler Glasnow gave up one run, three hits and two walks in 1 2/3 innings. David Freese had a two-run single in the first and Phil Gosselin went 3 for 3 with an RBI.

Hyun Soo Kim had a pair of hits.

NATIONALS (ss) 8, MARLINS 5

Giancarlo Stanton went 0 for 2, dropping to 1 for 11 in spring training.

A.J. Cole gave up three runs — two earned —and five hits in two innings.

Marcell Ozuna hit a solo home run and Dee Gordon had an RBI double. Justin Nicolino gave up one run and four hits.

METS 11, ASTROS 3

In his spring training debut, Noah Syndergaard gave up one hit and two walks over two scoreless innings. Neil Walker went 2 for 3 with a two-run homer, Lucas Duda added a two-RBI double and Yoenis Cespedes went 2 for 3, raising his average to .455.

Houston starter Charlie Morton allowed one hit in two scoreless innings. Jake Marisnick went 3 for 3 with a solo homer.

BLUE JAYS 3, YANKEES 2

Jose Bautista hit his second homer of spring training, a two-run drive, and Francisco Liriano struck out three and allowed two hits in two scoreless innings. Mat Latos, trying to revive his career, struck out two in two scoreless innings.

Luis Severino, competing for a rotation slot, gave up two runs and four hits in 2 1/3 innings with four strikeouts. Aaron Judge had two hits.

RAYS 5, TIGERS 2

Rickie Weeks had two hits, including an RBI double, and Corey Dickerson added a run-scoring single.

Detroit's Nick Castellanos had a two-run double in the third.

RED SOX 9, BRAVES 1

Boston prospect Andrew Benintendi went 4 for 4 with a solo homer and a two-run single. Starter Rick Porcello struck out four over three innings, allowing two hits.

Braves starter Julio Teheran gave up three hits over three scoreless innings, striking out three. Reliever Sam Freeman yielded six runs, five hits and two walks without retiring a batter.

TWINS 4, PHILLIES 3

Danny Santana and journeyman Danny Field both hit solo home runs and starter Trevor May gave up a run in 2 1/3 innings.

Phillies starter Jeremy Hellickson gave up a run and four hits in three innings with four strikeouts. Mark Appel, the top overall pick in the 2013 amateur draft, allowed two hits in two innings, including Tommy Field's solo home run, in two innings.