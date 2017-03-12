SURPRISE, Ariz. — Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez is set to have another test on his left knee after getting injured in a collision with Royals backup catcher Drew Butera in the World Baseball Classic.

Perez is returning to the Royals' spring training camp on Monday and will have an MRI. The four-time All-Star and 2015 World Series MVP was hurt Saturday in Mexico while playing for Venezuela and is out of the tournament.

The original diagnosis was inflammation but no structural damage.