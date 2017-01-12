The MLB free agency period is underway. Teams and players alike are looking to make big splashes during the off-season.

Jays remain in contact with free agent outfielder Michael Saunders

In market for Trumbo?

Mark Trumbo remains one of the hottest names in the free agent market and Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports that Trumbo's market could hinge on the ability of teams to clear payroll or create roster flexibility. The Colorado Rockies and Texas Rangers are mentioned as possible teams that could make moves to accomidate the slugger.

Rosenthal also reports general manager Dan Duquette indicated on MLB Radio that the Orioles could be shifting away from Trumbo and exploring other options, with an eye on the draft pick they will receive if Trumbo signs with another team..