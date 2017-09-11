Even if the Vancouver Canucks are heading into a rebuild, the Sedin twins don't intend to play elsewhere.

Heading into their 17th National Hockey League campaigns, Daniel and Henrik Sedin committed to staying in Vancouver for the rest of their NHL careers in a letter to the city on The Player's Tribune.

The Sedins, both 36, have one year remaining on their current deals.

"Many people are asking us what the future holds," Daniel Sedin wrote. "When the time is right, we will sit down with management and discuss it. People say our window for winning a Cup has closed, but we have said it before, and we will say it again. We won’t play anywhere else. If we are going to win a Stanley Cup, if we are going to achieve our dream, we’d only want it to be in Vancouver. If we did it anywhere else, I don’t think it would feel the same.”

Taken with the second (Daniel) and third (Henrik) overall picks in the 1999 NHL Entry Draft, the natives of Ornskoldsvik, Sweden have only missed the playoffs five times in their careers and reached Game 7 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Finals where they fell to the Boston Bruins. But their Canucks haven't qualified for the postseason now in two straight seasons. With a young core and general manager Jim Benning telling TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie this weekend that the team is in in the midst of a rebuild, reaching the playoffs this season for the Canucks could be an uphill battle.

Benning: 'We're rebuilding the organization; That's what we're doing' TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie sits down with Vancouver Canucks' GM Jim Benning to discuss the transitional period the Canucks find themselves in. Will the Sedins still play on the first line? Are the Canucks in full rebuild mode? What constitutes a successful season for newly-minted head coach Travis Green? The always candid Jim Benning provides answers.

Still, the pair remains undaunted in their goal.

"We always believe in our team, but we’re not dumb," Daniel Sedin wrote. "We understand how the NHL works and what it takes to be a Cup contending team. Every club has to go through periods when they aren’t playing their best and changes need to be made. We weren’t expected to make the playoffs in 2015 but we did, and we should have played better against Calgary."

Henrik Sedin says that even if the brothers fail in their aim of winning the Cup with the Canucks, they hope to imbue their love for the city on the next generation of Canucks players.

"If we’re going to win a Cup, we only want it to be with Vancouver – that will never change," Henrik Sedin wrote. "And if the moment has come and passed already, then so be it. This is my home. This is our home. This is our family’s home. Vancouver has given us so much and we’ve tried to give everything we have in return. So we will do our best to teach this new generation of young guys."

The Canucks open their training camp on Tuesday at Rogers Arena.