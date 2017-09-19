Sens' White out at least six weeks

Ottawa Senators' general manager Pierre Dorion announced that forward Colin White has suffered a broken left wrist and will be out six to eight weeks.

Pierre Dorion tells the media this morning that Colin White has suffered a broken left wrist. Out 6-8 weeks. — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) September 19, 2017

White left Monday's pre-season victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs after blocking a shot with less than two minutes left to play and left the ice favouring his left arm.

According to the Ottawa Sun's Bruce Garrioch, White has already had surgery on his wrist and is "devastated" by the injury. The 20-year-old appeared in two games during the regular season for the Senators and one playoff game in 2016-2017 and was hoping to crack the team's roster out of training camp.

Dorion says White "is devastated". He had surgery today. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) September 19, 2017

White joined the Senators last April after finishing the season at Boston College. He appeared in two games during the regular season and one playoff game but did not record a point.

The Boston, Massachussets native was drafted in the first round (21st overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.