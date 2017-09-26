The protests that have taken place in the NFL could also possibly happen in the NHL, as San Jose Sharks forward Joel Ward told The Mercury News he is not ruling out the possibility of taking a knee during the national anthem.

“It’s definitely something I wouldn’t cross out,” Ward told the San Jose-based newspaper when asked about joining the protests. “I’ve experienced a lot of racism myself in hockey and on a day-to-day occurrence. I haven’t really sat down to think about it too much yet, but I definitely wouldn’t say no to it.”

Ward, a Toronto native, told the Mercury News that he dealt with racism in the youth hockey system with both other players and people in the stands making racist comments towards him as he played.

“I had no clue what the words meant until my parents educated me about what was going on in my surroundings,” Ward said. “I was just a kid who fell in love with the game and picked up a hockey stick. I didn’t really look at it as color.”

Ward also dealt with the issue after becoming an NHL player when, following a playoff series-winning goal against the Boston Bruins in 2012, he was bombarded on Twitter with both racist comments and death threats from Bruins fans.

The 36-year-old told the Mercury News that he’s been subjected to racial profiling off the ice, in addition to what he’s been subjected to while in uniform.

“I’ve dealt with it a lot,” Ward said. “I’ve had a few things that have happened to me that you could say are not the norm. I’ve been singled out at different events. I’ve been pulled over. I’ve dealt with racism right to my face.”

Ward says that being a Canadian playing in America would not stop him from taking a knee for the anthem because he’s had to endure racist treatment on both sides of the border.

Sharks head coach Peter DeBoer told the Mercury News that he would have his player’s back if he decided to protest during the anthem.

“I went to law school. I’m a big freedom of speech guy,” DeBoer said. “Everyone has the right to message how they want to. That’s what makes our countries great, Canada and the U.S., is the freedom to able to express yourself if you feel like you’ve been wronged or there’s an injustice.”

Ward said he’s also discussed the situation with general manager Doug Wilson and received support.