Draisaitl says he's feeling no pressure after new deal

Edmonton Oilers forward Anton Slepyshev injured his ankle during training and will not be ready for camp reports TSN’s Ryan Rishaug.

His status for the Oilers' season opener on Oct. 4 against the Calgary Flames is not yet known.

Slepyshev was a candidate to get some playing time with Connor McDavid on the right side of the top line.

In 41 games last season with the Oilers last season, Slepyshev had four goals and six assists. He also spent time with the Bakersfield Condors, recording 10 points in nine games.

The 23-year-old was taken with the 88th pick overall in the third round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.