Ottawa Redblacks wide receiver Diontae Spencer set a new record for all-purpose yards in a game in Friday night's 41-36 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Spencer's total of 496 broke the previous record of 474 set by Albert Johnson in 2000.

Official stats are out. 496 combined yards for Diontae Spencer. Breaks Albert Johnson's CFL record of 474 set in 2000. #RNation #CFL — AJ Jakubec (@AJonSports) October 28, 2017

Following their win, Spencer gave full credit to his teammates for his record-setting night.

"My teammates, man. It's because of them," Spencer told TSN's Matthew Scianitti after the game.

"They blocked, and they gave me alleyways for these plays to happen. I just want to thank my teammates."

So far this season, Spencer has 71 catches for 922 yards and six touchdowns. The 25-year-old was a member of the Toronto Argonauts the previous two seasons.

With the win, the Redblacks (8-9-1) move into first place in the East Division.