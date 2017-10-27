1h ago
Spencer sets all-purpose yards mark
TSN.ca Staff
Spencer credits teammates for record-setting night
Ottawa Redblacks wide receiver Diontae Spencer set a new record for all-purpose yards in a game in Friday night's 41-36 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
Spencer's total of 496 broke the previous record of 474 set by Albert Johnson in 2000.
Following their win, Spencer gave full credit to his teammates for his record-setting night.
"My teammates, man. It's because of them," Spencer told TSN's Matthew Scianitti after the game.
"They blocked, and they gave me alleyways for these plays to happen. I just want to thank my teammates."
So far this season, Spencer has 71 catches for 922 yards and six touchdowns. The 25-year-old was a member of the Toronto Argonauts the previous two seasons.
With the win, the Redblacks (8-9-1) move into first place in the East Division.