Canadian Georges St-Pierre will face middleweight champion Michael Bisping for the title in his UFC return bout, president Dana White announced Wednesday.

GSP, Bisping and White are expected to hold a news conference in Vegas on Friday at 5pm et/2pm pt.

The Canadian MMA legend’s return to the UFC was confirmed in February, after months of rumours that the former long-time champion was ready to get back into the cage.

St-Pierre has not fought in a UFC Octagon since defending the welterweight title with a split decision victory over Johnny Hendricks at UFC 167 in November of 2013.

Following the victory, St-Pierre vacated the belt and announced that he was taking a break from mixed martial arts.

Speculation about the 35-year-old’s return to MMA began in August of 2016 when he enrolled in the USADA drug-testing program.

Bisping has successfully defended his middleweight belt once, since winning it with a first round KO victory over Luke Rockhold at UFC 199 last June.

The 37-year-old defeated Dan Henderson at UFC 204 via unanimous decision, avenging a loss from UFC 100.