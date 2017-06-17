Kenny Stafford wasn't out of work long.

The veteran wide receiver was released by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Sunday during final cuts, just hours before the Edmonton Eskimos added him to their practice roster.

Stafford was in his first season with the Blue Bombers after having spent last year with the Montreal Alouettes.

Stafford's best year came in 2015 with the Edmonton Eskimos, when he finished with 47 receptions for 732 yards and nine touchdowns.

The 27-year-old finished with 16 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns in nine games for the Alouettes last year.

Stafford, who has also played for the Calgary Stampeders, has 89 receptions for 1,214 yards and 12 touchdowns in four years in the CFL.